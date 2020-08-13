1/1
Sister Dorothy Franz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sister Dorothy Franz, OSF (formerly Sister Edward Miriam), 80, died on August 7. She had been a professed member of the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia for 60 years.

Sister Dorothy was born in Baltimore where she was a member of Shrine of the Little Flower Parish and a graduate of the Catholic High School of Baltimore. She entered the congregation in 1958 and professed her first vows in 1960. Sister Dorothy earned a B.A. in English from Neumann University and an M.A. in Administration from Towson University. She ministered primarily in elementary education and parish ministry.

Sister Dorothy ministered in the Archdiocese of Baltimore for 58 years. She taught at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel School in Middle River, Immaculate Conception School in Towson, and St. Clement School in Rosedale. During her years at St. Mark Parish in Fallston, she served as director of religious education. Since 1996 she has ministered as director of religious education and as coordinator of the RCIA Program at St. Paul Parish in Ellicott City.

All services were held at St. Paul Church in Ellicott City, Maryland, followed by burial in Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Baltimore, Maryland.

Sister Dorothy is survived by her cousins and by her Franciscan family. Donations in her name can be made to the Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Road, Aston, PA 19014.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 8, 2020
We joined St. Paul’s the same year Sister Dorothy came, and she was one of the first people to welcome me. She dedicated her work to bringing the children of the parish to religious ed classes, promoting the sacraments, and counseling so many new people to join the Catholic faith through RCIA. She had a special seat at the back of the church and I will miss saying good morning to her when I would attend the same Mass. God bless her soul; she was a good disciple.
Ellen Rice
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved