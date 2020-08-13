Sister Dorothy Franz, OSF (formerly Sister Edward Miriam), 80, died on August 7. She had been a professed member of the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia for 60 years.



Sister Dorothy was born in Baltimore where she was a member of Shrine of the Little Flower Parish and a graduate of the Catholic High School of Baltimore. She entered the congregation in 1958 and professed her first vows in 1960. Sister Dorothy earned a B.A. in English from Neumann University and an M.A. in Administration from Towson University. She ministered primarily in elementary education and parish ministry.



Sister Dorothy ministered in the Archdiocese of Baltimore for 58 years. She taught at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel School in Middle River, Immaculate Conception School in Towson, and St. Clement School in Rosedale. During her years at St. Mark Parish in Fallston, she served as director of religious education. Since 1996 she has ministered as director of religious education and as coordinator of the RCIA Program at St. Paul Parish in Ellicott City.



All services were held at St. Paul Church in Ellicott City, Maryland, followed by burial in Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Baltimore, Maryland.



Sister Dorothy is survived by her cousins and by her Franciscan family. Donations in her name can be made to the Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Road, Aston, PA 19014.



