|
|
Dorothy A. Grauel, age 82, passed away in Columbia, MD on Sunday, February 17, 2019.Born October 1, 1935 in Massachusetts, daughter of (James Watt and Alice (nee Lunan) Watt. She lived in Howard County area of Laurel for over 50 years. Dorothy was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Fulton, MD.Mrs. Grauel is survived by her children Gary Eugene Grauel and Barry Kenneth Grauel. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Eugene Grauel.Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the Donaldson Funeral Home, P.A. 313 Talbott Avenue, Laurel, MD 20707. Funeral services will take place at the funeral home following the visitation. Services will begin at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow the funeral service at St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Fulton, MDOnline condolences may be made in Dorothy's memory at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 21, 2019