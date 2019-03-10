|
On March 8, 2019, Dorothy Prichard Gretz, age 102, beloved wife of the late Harry Burnley Gretz; devoted mother of Nancy Sebring (Edward), and the late Thomas Gretz and James Gretz; dear mother-in-law of Dee Ann Gretz; loving grandmother of Michael Sebring and Daniel Sebring (Angela) and great grandmother of Matthew.Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26) on Thursday, March 14th, from 10 to 11 AM, at which time a Funeral Service will be held. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the . www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 10, 2019