Dorothy "Pete" Griffith

Dorothy "Pete" Griffith Notice
On January 3, 2019 Dorothy " Pete" Griffith; cherished daughter of the late Robert and Elva Griffith; dear sister of Helen Barrett and her husband Larry, and the late Robert Griffith, Charles Griffith, James Griffith; loving aunt of Linda, Robert , Kim, Buck , Debbie, Robert , Sharon and Phyllis; cousin of JoAnn, Nancy ,and Morris, and Sylvia. Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the Burgee Henss Seitz Funeral Home, Inc.,3631 Falls Road, Baltimore, Maryland 21211 on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 9:00 am to10:00 am, where Funeral Services will take place at 10:00 am. Inurnment Woodlawn Cemetery. Guestbook available at www.burgee-henss-seitz.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 9, 2019
