Dorothy Smith Grimmel, known as "Dixie", age 92 of Jarrettsville, MD, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 10, 2020 in her home. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles Edwin Grimmel, Sr., "BUNK," and they had celebrated over 70 years of marriage.
Born on October 20, 1927 in Baltimore, MD, she was one of eight children born to the late Ross Edward Smith, Sr., and Minna Louise (Koerner) Smith. She was a lifetime resident of northern Harford County and had graduated from the former Jarrettsville High School in 1945. Dixie received her Home Economics degree from Maryville College in TN. Growing up on the family farm in Monkton, MD, she was a farmer's wife to her late husband and dedicated herself to caring for their family. She was a lifelong member of the Jarrettsville United Methodist Church where she had been active in many activities.
Dixie was a faithful community servant with involvement in the following organizations: Lifetime member of the Jarrettsville VFC Ladies Auxiliary and was recently honored for 70 years of service, Jarrettsville Homemakers, Harford County Council of Homemakers, Jarrettsville Lioness Club and the Madonna A.A.R.P.
True to the tradition of the "Smith Family", she was all about hospitality. She was an exceptional baker and cook, always making sure everyone had plenty to eat as well as preparing and sharing those special rolls and sticky buns. Christmas was her season where she would bake countless dozens of cookies and gingerbread houses to share and decorated her home as well as local businesses.
She had been recognized as a "Living Treasure" of Harford County in 2007, inducted in the Senior Citizens Hall of Fame in 1998 in addition to being presented the Award of Distinction for the State of Maryland. Her family commented that she will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
Left to mourn is her family: Six children: Dorothy L. Perri of Dallas, TX; Nancy J. Grimmel of Jarrettsville, MD; Janet C. DeHaven of Goodyear, AZ; C. Edwin Grimmel, Jr. of Jarrettsville, MD; Jean E. Grimmel of Whiteford, MD; Jane G. Hogan of Jarrettsville, MD; Sister, Thelma Davis of Timonium, MD and brother, Ross E. Smith, Jr. of Monkton, MD; Seventeen grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Kenneth Smith, Clifford Smith, Harold Smith, Charles Smith and Helen Pieper.
Visitations will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 at the Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company Hall, 3825 Federal Hill Rd, Jarrettsville, MD 21084. The funeral service will be held on Friday, January 17 at 11 am at the Jarrettsville United Methodist Church, 1733 W. Jarrettsville Rd., Jarrettsville, MD. Officiating will be her pastor, Reverend Linda Yarrow. The interment in Jarrettsville Cemetery will be private. Her family would appreciate memorial contributions to the Jarrettsville United Methodist Church, 1733 W Jarrettsville Rd, Jarrettsville, MD 21084. Harkins Funeral home has been entrusted with her arrangements; staff will be outside for all services to assist with parking as well as handicap needs.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 15, 2020