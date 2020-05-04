Dorothy Haransky (nee Siegel), of Baltimore, MD, passed away on May 3, 2020, at the age of 96. She is survived by her loving children Brad Haransky (Vincent Long) and Barbara Haransky. She was predeceased by her adored husband Meyer Haransky, and by her siblings Jake Siegel, Herman Siegel, Rose Needleman, and Aaron Seigel.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place S.W., Washington, DC 20024 or the Jewish charity of your choice.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 4 to May 6, 2020.