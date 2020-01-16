|
On January 14, 2020, Dorothy Helen Callahan (nee Sauerwald) beloved wife of the late John Francis Callahan, Sr., and mother of John Callahan, Jr., Colleen Freeman, Kevin Callahan, Thomas Callahan, Anne Pesto, and Laura Callahan; loving grandmother of 8 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Martha Sauerwald and her brothers Thomas and Gilbert Sauerwald. She was a graduate of St. Agnes School of Nursing. During her career she was a supervisor in various types of health care facilities where she was an advocate for patient care and quality. She ultimately used her vast experience in these areas as well as that in health care reimbursement to create a company which served to provide training and support to both health care facilities and providers. She retired at age 70 and soon after resided at Oakcrest Village where she enjoyed her retirement years with her husband.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Road, Nottingham, MD 21236 on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated at the Oak Crest Chapel on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 10 am with interment to follow at the St. Anthony Shrine Church Cemetery, Emmitsburg, MD at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made the , 1850 York Rd., Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 16, 2020