Dorothy Wilson (Provost) Hergesheimer, 103, died peacefully at home in Greenfield, MA on April 13, 2019 with her daughter by her side. Dorothy was born February 8, 1916 in St Petersburg, FL to Joe Tobin and Mary Maude (Wilson) Provost, the youngest of their 3 daughters. Dorothy lived with her family in St Petersburg until the age of 9, when she lost her mother to typhoid fever. She spent several years in boarding schools, and then lived with different family members until her marriage to George A Wilson in 1936. They had 5 children, and divorced in 1951. Dorothy later married her second husband Edwin S (Steve) Hergesheimer and they lived in Baltimore for many years, until Steve's death. In the 1990's Dorothy returned to Florida with her sister Marjorie Morea to manage a property they inherited. Following her sister's death, Dorothy relocated to Massachusetts in 2010 to be near her daughter. Dorothy was very devoted to her large extended family, and will be greatly missed by all. She was predeceased by her 2 sisters Harriet Ross and Marjorie Morea, both husbands, and her son George A Wilson Jr, in 1964. She is survived by her daughter Marjorie W Ferrini, sons Stanley Wilson (Leah), William Wilson (Jane), and J Timothy Wilson (Kathy), 7 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. The family will make arrangements for services at a later date. Published in Baltimore Sun from May 9 to May 10, 2019