Dorothy Hicks Miller, age 72, of Havre de Grace, MD passed away on June 4, 2019 at Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace, MD. Born in Bel Air, MD she was the daughter of the late William Thomas Hicks Senior and Etta Marie (Wildason) Hicks and wife of the late Eugene Harris Miller. Dorothy enjoyed spending time with her family, crocheting, and playing words with friends. Mrs. Miller is survived by two daughters, Kimberly Ann Yates of Havre de Grace and Theresa Marie Tibbs of Mouth Of Wilson, VA and her husband, Barry; brother, William Thomas Hicks; grandson, Andrew Jacob Tibbs; and granddaughter, Kayla Marie Yates. Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 10 am - 12 pm followed by a service at noon. Interment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Level Volunteer Fire Company, 3633 Level Village Road, HdG, MD 21078 or the Havre de Grace Ambulance Corps, 1601 Level Road, HdG, MD 21078.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com Published in Baltimore Sun from June 6 to June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary