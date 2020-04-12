Home

POWERED BY

Services
Candle Light Funeral Home by Craig Witzke
1835 Frederick Rd.
Catonsville, MD 21228
443-830-0310
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Holden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Holden


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Holden Notice
Dorothy Lee Holden, (nee Bauernschub) October 30, 1933 – April 10, 2020 'Dot', born in Baltimore, longtime resident of Baltimore and Howard Counties, passed away in her 87th year after a long series of health challenges. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Leslie Holden. She is survived by her loving children Susan and Leslie, 4 grandchildren Brent, Dana, Zachary and Emma, 8 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

Dorothy worked in clothing retail, raised her family, and enjoyed socializing with her extended family and several lifelong friends. Services and interment will be Private.

Online condolences may be left at:

www.CANDLELIGHTFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -