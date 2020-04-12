|
Dorothy Lee Holden, (nee Bauernschub) October 30, 1933 – April 10, 2020 'Dot', born in Baltimore, longtime resident of Baltimore and Howard Counties, passed away in her 87th year after a long series of health challenges. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Leslie Holden. She is survived by her loving children Susan and Leslie, 4 grandchildren Brent, Dana, Zachary and Emma, 8 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
Dorothy worked in clothing retail, raised her family, and enjoyed socializing with her extended family and several lifelong friends. Services and interment will be Private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 12, 2020