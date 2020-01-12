|
On January 10th, 2020 Dorothy "Dots" Hopkins; Beloved wife of the late Edward P. Hopkins; Loving mother of Ronald Hopkins, Wayne Hopkins and his wife Gail and Kevin Hopkins and his wife Josie; Cherished grandmother of Adam and Sara; Dear sister of Evelyn Wallnofer and her husband the late Tony and the late Charles Phelps.
Friends may call at family owned Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P. A. at 1407 Old Eastern Avenue, Essex at route 702 (beltway exit 36) on Monday from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 pm. Funeral services on Tuesday at 1 pm. Interment Angel Hill Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 12, 2020