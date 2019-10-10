|
|
Dorothy J. Burford, 99, of Fulton, MD passed away October 3, 2019. She was born July 4, 1920, to Robert and Grace Gardner in Oilton, Oklahoma. Dorothy was a faithful member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church and a member of the choir there. Dorothy graduated from Oklahoma State University in 1943 with a BA in Home Economics. She taught home economics at Blacksburg High School in Blacksburg, VA, before moving to Maryland in 1969 and teaching at Northwestern High School in Hyattsville, MD. She retired from Prince Georges County Public Schools in 1982. She enjoyed swimming, sewing, crafts, cooking, glass etching, music and being with her family. She is survived by her children, daughter JoAnna MacMullen, sons James B. Burford, Jr. (Anne), Rodney O. Burford (Patti), 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, James B. Burford, Sr., as well as her parents, Robert and Grace, sisters, Audrey Hensley and Jettie Tallman, brother, Bob Gardner and son-in-law, Thomas MacMullen. Visitation was held on Sunday, October 6th, from 3-6 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, 313 Talbott Ave, Laurel, MD 20707. A funeral service was held on Monday, October 7th at 2 PM at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Scaggsville, MD. Interment immediately followed at Emmanuel Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Scaggsville, MD (http://www.eumclaurel.org/donate-now/) or Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care (https://seasonsfoundation.org/donate/). Online condolences can be made at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 10, 2019