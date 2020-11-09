1/
Dorothy J. Robinson
On November 7,2020 , Dorothy J. Robinson ( nee Cotter) ; beloved wife of the late Henry O. Robinson III; devoted mother of Sharon M. Watts and her husband Ron, and Sandy A. Rice and her husband Joe; cherished grandmother of 5; great grandmother of 12 and great great grandmother of 1; dear sister to Lois Ambrose, Phyllis Freeman, and Linda Ickes.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the Burgee Henss Seitz Funeral Home, Inc.,3631 Falls Road,21211, on Tuesday from 6 to 8pm. Funeral services will be Private. Interment, Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Burgee-Henss-Seitz Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Burgee-Henss-Seitz Funeral Home, Inc.
3631 Falls Road
Baltimore, MD 21211
4108893735
