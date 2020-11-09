On November 7,2020 , Dorothy J. Robinson ( nee Cotter) ; beloved wife of the late Henry O. Robinson III; devoted mother of Sharon M. Watts and her husband Ron, and Sandy A. Rice and her husband Joe; cherished grandmother of 5; great grandmother of 12 and great great grandmother of 1; dear sister to Lois Ambrose, Phyllis Freeman, and Linda Ickes.



Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the Burgee Henss Seitz Funeral Home, Inc.,3631 Falls Road,21211, on Tuesday from 6 to 8pm. Funeral services will be Private. Interment, Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store