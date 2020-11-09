On November 6, 2020, Dorothy Jane DiPaula passed away; Loving wife of the late Philip J. DiPaula; Beloved mother of Steven L.T. DiPaula and wife, Sue, John A. DiPaula and wife, Cathy, and Philip J. DiPaula and wife, Lisa; Cherished grandmother of Philip J. DiPaula, Christina Adams, Melissa Hall, and Amy Schneider (Nick), and great-grandmother of Ellie and Gibson Adams, Owen and Landon Schneider; Dear sister of Ellis "Wayne" Woessner and wife, Julia.
Expressions of sympathy may be directed in Dorothy Janes's name to the Alzheimer's Association
, www.alz.org
Due to the COVID Pandemic, Services will be planned for a later date.