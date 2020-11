On November 6, 2020, Dorothy Jane DiPaula passed away; Loving wife of the late Philip J. DiPaula; Beloved mother of Steven L.T. DiPaula and wife, Sue, John A. DiPaula and wife, Cathy, and Philip J. DiPaula and wife, Lisa; Cherished grandmother of Philip J. DiPaula, Christina Adams, Melissa Hall, and Amy Schneider (Nick), and great-grandmother of Ellie and Gibson Adams, Owen and Landon Schneider; Dear sister of Ellis "Wayne" Woessner and wife, Julia.Expressions of sympathy may be directed in Dorothy Janes's name to the Alzheimer's Association Due to the COVID Pandemic, Services will be planned for a later date.