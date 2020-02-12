Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-1400
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
3:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Hoover
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Jeanette Hoover


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Jeanette Hoover Notice
Dorothy Jeanette Hoover, age 93 of Eldersburg, died Monday, February 10, 2020 at her home. Born January 31, 1927 in Moundsville, WV, she was the daughter of the late James and Lucille (McCabe) Dunn. She was the beloved wife of the late George L. Hoover and devoted mother of Carol Schwamberger.

A visitation will be held on Saturday from 1-3pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville where a service will follow at 3pm. Interment will be private at Parkwood Cemetery, Baltimore.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -