|
|
Dorothy Jeanette Hoover, age 93 of Eldersburg, died Monday, February 10, 2020 at her home. Born January 31, 1927 in Moundsville, WV, she was the daughter of the late James and Lucille (McCabe) Dunn. She was the beloved wife of the late George L. Hoover and devoted mother of Carol Schwamberger.
A visitation will be held on Saturday from 1-3pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville where a service will follow at 3pm. Interment will be private at Parkwood Cemetery, Baltimore.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 12, 2020