Died at age 88 at the Sterling Care nursing home in Belcamp, MD, on October 24, 2020. Born in Baltimore on October 13, 1932, Dorothy was the youngest child of Frederick and Augusta Kemstedt. Her much-loved sisters and brothers, Gertrude Teves, Frederick Kemstedt Jr., Amelia ("Babe") Earley, and Milton ("Bunk") Kemstedt, preceded her in death. A graduate of Clara Barton High School, Dorothy had a long career as a secretary and administrative assistant, working for (among others) the Newhoff-Blumberg Advertising Agency, the Harford County Zoning Department, Joseph Meyerhoff, and Good Shepherd Services. After her first marriage ended, Dorothy was for several years a single mom, bravely raising two boys with her family's help and support. After a second marriage, she finally found her lifetime companion, Kenneth Frederick, in the late 1970s; they were together until Ken's death in June of last year. Dorothy is survived by her sons James and Paul Waller and their spouses, Jim O'Connor and Lynn Waller; by a niece and two nephews; and by several of Ken's daughters, who loved her like family. A fan of British TV series, murder mysteries, casino slots, blue-and-white pottery, and shoes, shoes, shoes(!), Dorothy was open and welcoming to everyone she met; her great comic sense and pointed wit entertained family, friends, and coworkers. A service for Dorothy will be held at the Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park, in Elkridge, on Thursday, Oct. 29, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Donations in her memory can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(www.stjude.org
).