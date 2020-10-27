1/
Dorothy Kemstedt
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Died at age 88 at the Sterling Care nursing home in Belcamp, MD, on October 24, 2020. Born in Baltimore on October 13, 1932, Dorothy was the youngest child of Frederick and Augusta Kemstedt. Her much-loved sisters and brothers, Gertrude Teves, Frederick Kemstedt Jr., Amelia ("Babe") Earley, and Milton ("Bunk") Kemstedt, preceded her in death. A graduate of Clara Barton High School, Dorothy had a long career as a secretary and administrative assistant, working for (among others) the Newhoff-Blumberg Advertising Agency, the Harford County Zoning Department, Joseph Meyerhoff, and Good Shepherd Services. After her first marriage ended, Dorothy was for several years a single mom, bravely raising two boys with her family's help and support. After a second marriage, she finally found her lifetime companion, Kenneth Frederick, in the late 1970s; they were together until Ken's death in June of last year. Dorothy is survived by her sons James and Paul Waller and their spouses, Jim O'Connor and Lynn Waller; by a niece and two nephews; and by several of Ken's daughters, who loved her like family. A fan of British TV series, murder mysteries, casino slots, blue-and-white pottery, and shoes, shoes, shoes(!), Dorothy was open and welcoming to everyone she met; her great comic sense and pointed wit entertained family, friends, and coworkers. A service for Dorothy will be held at the Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park, in Elkridge, on Thursday, Oct. 29, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Donations in her memory can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Service
11:00 AM
Meadowridge Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park
7250 Washington Blvd
Elkridge, MD 21075
4107968024
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved