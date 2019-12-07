Home

Slack Funeral Home
3871 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21041
410-465-4400
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Slack Funeral Home
3871 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21041
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Slack Funeral Home
3871 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21041
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Glen Mar United Methodist Church
4701 New Cut Road
Ellicott City, MD
On December 4, 2019, Dorothy (Lilley) Kinsler of Ellicott City beloved wife of the late Robert Edward Kinsler, cherished mother of Dennis F. Kinsler, Sr., Patricia Bosmajian, Lawrence Kinsler, Peggy Herman, Judy Fisher, and the late Victoria Hose, devoted grandmother to several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.

A visitation for Mrs. Kinsler will be held at Slack Funeral Home, P.A., 3871 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043 on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8pm. A funeral service will be held at Glen Mar United Methodist Church, 4701 New Cut Road, Ellicott City, MD 21043 on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Garden. Those who desire may direct donations in Mrs. Kinsler's name to St. Jude's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at stjude.org. Please see www.slackfuneralhome.com for online condolences and directions.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 7, 2019
