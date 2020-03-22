|
On March 18, 2020, Dorothy Lorraine Bolger (nee Moore) passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas Donald Bolger; devoted mother of Dawn Lee Schollian and her husband Steven, and the late Thomas Bolger; loving grandmother of Alexis Elizabeth Schollian and Victoria Paige Schollian; dear sister of Edward Moore and his wife Cindy, and the late Mryna Moore; cherished aunt of Shelby and Jason Moore; loving sister-in-law of Jerome Bolger and his wife Kathleen.
Dorothy was a member of the Women of the Moose. She also earned degrees of Senior Regent/College of Regent. She worked as a crossing guard for Baltimore County Schools and was a lunch mom. Dorothy loved children and worked as a Daycare Aid for Family Affair. Some of her other loves were the beach, and traveling with her husband in their RV, as well as her camping club friends.
Services and interment will be private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 22, 2020