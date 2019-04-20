Home

Dorothy L. Warfield Notice
On Wednesday April 17, 2019, Dorothy L. Warfield (nee Bajkowski), beloved wife of the late William H. Warfield, Jr.; loving mother of Dorothy Konopacki and her late husband Rodney, and John Andreasik and his wife Donna; dear grandmother of Rachel Smith and husband Bernard, Brenton Andreasik, Ceil Carter and her husband Timothy, and Amanda Carter. Great grandmother of Tyler Smith. Sister of Jane Dever, Joseph and Raymond Bajkowski, and the late Connie Meekins. Also survived by many other loving family and friends. Visitation at Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A., 1201 Dundalk Avenue on Monday from 7-9 and Tuesday from 3-5 & 7-9 P.M. A Funeral Service will take place at Stella Maris Wednesday at 11 A.M. Interment to follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019
