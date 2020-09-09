1/
Dorothy LaRue Allewalt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy LaRue Allewalt, née Rutledge, devoted wife, mother and long-time resident of Reisterstown, MD, passed away on 9/5/2020 at the age of 93. She is survived by her three children; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald L. Allewalt, Sr. and daughter, Donna LaRue Allewalt.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 11:30 am on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg, MD. See www.ElineFuneralHome.com for additional details.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eline Funeral Home
2901 Bloom Rd
Finksburg, MD 21048
(410) 833-4100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved