Dorothy LaRue Allewalt, née Rutledge, devoted wife, mother and long-time resident of Reisterstown, MD, passed away on 9/5/2020 at the age of 93. She is survived by her three children; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald L. Allewalt, Sr. and daughter, Donna LaRue Allewalt.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 11:30 am on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg, MD. See www.ElineFuneralHome.com
for additional details.