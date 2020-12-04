1/1
Dorothy Lee Shull
Dorothy Mitchell Shull, age 92, of Joppa, Maryland passed away on November 25, 2020 at Lorien Bel Air in Bel Air, Maryland. Born in Virginia, she was the daughter of J. P. and Dorothy (Peterson) Mitchell. The wife of the late Thomas P. Jones and Harry Shull.

She is survived by her four daughters, Bonnie Romeo and her husband, Nicholas, Betty Shaw and her husband, Jimmy, Norma "Tinker" Hirsch and Toni Schneider and her husband, John. Three sons, Thomas R. Jones and his wife, Rhonda, Jerome Jones and his wife, Karen, and James Jones. Plus, her 17 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren, all blessed to have her. Also, her two nieces, Dotty Miller, and Bonnie Verburg, who considered Dorothy as their second mom.

Thru out her blessed life her adventures took her thru Europe and even a trip across the USA with her three sisters, Eleanor, Eliz, and Ida. She enjoyed life with laughter and love. Dorothy's children were her everything, even in her dark times towards the end of her journey, she could name each of her children.

In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by her brother, James Mitchell; and three sisters, Eleanor Menefee, Ida Blosser and Elizabeth Baker.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com


Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McComas Funeral Home
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
Memories & Condolences
December 1, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
December 1, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
