On August 4, 2019, Dorothy Long Fulton of Sykesville, beloved wife of Donald W. Fulton and the late Richard Harris Long, and Don's children with whom she had a close relationship; Susan Fulton and Alan Burrows, Ellen Fulton and Stephen Mark Ulissi and their children Zachary and Shaena Ulissi and Sebastian Ulissi, Stephen and Karen Fulton and their children Savannah Fulton and Grace Fulton, and Michael and Eleanor Fulton and their children Leyland Alexander Fulton and Patrick Fulton.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Fairhaven Chapel, 7200 Third Ave., Sykesville, MD 21784.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fairhaven Residents' Assistance Fund.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 10, 2019
