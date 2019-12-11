|
|
Dorothy Loreto Zirkle, age 81, of Bel Air, MD passed away on December 3, 2019 at Hart Heritage Estates in Street, MD. Born 11/4/1938 in Caracas, Venezuela, her parents worked in the foreign diplomat service and Dorothy spent her childhood living in Scotland, France, Japan, Australia and Africa, among others. She returned to the United States to attend Mary Washington College. After graduation, she taught public junior high school students in Prince Georges County for two years, and then went on to teach English in overseas schools for US military dependents, later working for the City of New York as a social worker and supervisor for the Medical Assistance Program. She was well-traveled and enjoyed stone carving, history and reading.
Dorothy is survived by her nephew, William Zirkle of Arlington, VA; niece, Carol Zirkle of Fairfax Station, VA; cousins, Warren E. Zirkle of Richmond, VA and Carol Merrell of Moses Lake, Washington.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Vernon B. Zirkle and Katherine Neale Zirkle, and her brother, Michael Zirkle.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church at 10:30 am.
Contributions may be made to St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 533 E. Jarrettsville Road, Forest Hill, MD 21050.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 11, 2019