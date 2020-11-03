On November 1, 2020 Dorothy Louise "Dottie" Dillard passed away; devoted wife to the late Robert E. Dillard; beloved mother to the late Leslie Ann Dammann, the late David Ross Jones, Jr., Robin Denise Zimmerman and Gregory Vincent Jones; cherished grandmother to Sandra Jones, Paul Jones and Jonathan Varney and cherished great-grandmother to 3 great-grandchildren; dear sister to Frankie Phillips, the late Glanie Franklin Haws, Jr., Robert Edward Haws and Joan Vivian Gast.



Dottie loved her family the most, she loved panda bears, hummingbirds and was a devout Christian woman.



A funeral service will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Thursday November 5th, 2020 at 11 am. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 3 to 5 pm and 7 to 9 pm.



Interment at Holly Hill Memorial Gardens



