Dorothy Mildred Amoss, age 90, passed away in hospice care on the morning of Tuesday December 24, 2019 in Orlando, Florida.
She was born on January 26, 1929 in Randolph County, IL to Martin and Alma Lampe Gleidt.
She was preceded in death by husband Edward Howard Amoss, her four brothers: Melvin, Norman, Albert, and Martin Jr., along with her four sisters: Esther, Evelyn, Viola, and Melma.
Dorothy is survived by her two sons Steven Amoss (companion Patty) and Lee Amoss (wife Nancy), daughter Kathy Myers, and 5 grandchildren: Morgan Myers, Alexandra Starr, Madison Myers, Zachary Amoss and Julie Amoss.
Family and friends are invited to attend a brief memorial service, which will be held on January 2, 2020 at 10:30AM at Haight Funeral Home and Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd, Eldersburg, MD 21784. Interment will immediately follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery located at 2150 Mt. View Road, Marriottsville, MD 21104.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Dorothy's name to the General Fund at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2800 Millwood Pike, Winchester, VA 22602.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 29, 2019