On Thursday, December 19, 2019, Dorothy M. Cwiek (nee Mazan), of Selbyville, DE, formerly of Cwiek's Dry Goods; beloved wife of the late Melvin F. Cwiek; loving mother of Christopher Cwiek of New Hampshire, Maria Payan and husband Farhad; grandmother of Michael Payan of Selbyville, DE; also survived by many other loving family and friends.
Visitation at Holy Rosary Church, on Friday December 27th from 10-11 AM. A Funeral Mass will take place after the Visitation at 11 AM. Interment at Holy Rosary Cemetery to follow. Arrangements by Kaczorowski Funeral Home P.A.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 22, 2019