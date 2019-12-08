|
|
On December 3, 2019, Dorothy M. Dougherty, beloved wife of the late Earl M. Dougherty, and loving mother of Jeanne Hitchcock. She is also survived by two grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, three great great-grandchildren and a host of other loving family members and friends.
Friends may visit THE FAMILY OWNED MARCH FUNERAL HOME WEST, INC., 4300 Wabash Avenue on Monday from 8:30 A.M. until 8:00 P.M., where the family will greet friends from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. The family will also greet friends on Tuesday at Sharp Street Memorial United Methodist Church, 1206 Etting Street, from 10:30 A.M. - 11:30 A.M. followed by funeral services at 11:30 A.M.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 8, 2019