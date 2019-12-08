Home

March Funeral Homes
4300 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
(410) 542-2400
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
March Funeral Homes
4300 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
March Funeral Homes
4300 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Sharp Street Memorial United Methodist Church
1206 Etting Street
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:30 AM
Sharp Street Memorial United Methodist Church
1206 Etting Stree
Dorothy M. Dougherty Notice
On December 3, 2019, Dorothy M. Dougherty, beloved wife of the late Earl M. Dougherty, and loving mother of Jeanne Hitchcock. She is also survived by two grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, three great great-grandchildren and a host of other loving family members and friends.

Friends may visit THE FAMILY OWNED MARCH FUNERAL HOME WEST, INC., 4300 Wabash Avenue on Monday from 8:30 A.M. until 8:00 P.M., where the family will greet friends from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. The family will also greet friends on Tuesday at Sharp Street Memorial United Methodist Church, 1206 Etting Street, from 10:30 A.M. - 11:30 A.M. followed by funeral services at 11:30 A.M.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 8, 2019
