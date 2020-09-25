In loving memory of Dorothy Morse Hunt who passed away 9/12/2020. She was a 17-year resident at Charlestown Retirement Community and long time resident of Catonsville. She was the beloved wife for 49 years of Robert Putman Hunt who preceded her. She was loving mother to three sons: Ronald King Hunt and wife Shirley Marie, children Alexander Mackenzie, Allison Marie; Jeffery Morse Hunt and wife Lisa Duke, children Tyler Mackay, Brandon McLean; David Putman Hunt and wife Diane Fitzhugh, children Christopher Malkin, Brady Mackay Putman. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation P.O. Box 515 Northampton, MA 01061-0515. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be scheduled at a later date.



