|
|
On October 1, 2019 DOROTHY M. KLEIN, beloved wife of the late Bernard N. Klein, devoted mother of Diane V. Gaston, Nancy C. Lilly and husband David and Michael B. Klein and wife Roberta, loving grandmother of Tamara Phillips, David Lilly, Jr. and Victoria Younes, dear great-grandmother of Caitlyn and Patrick Phillips, William and Jacob Younes.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, October 5th at 11a.m. at The Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home P.A., 8521 Loch Raven Blvd. (beltway exit 29B). Inurnment following in Moreland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to . Condolences may be sent to www.jfhmd.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 3, 2019