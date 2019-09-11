Home

McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
Dorothy Mae Girvin Notice
Dorothy Mae Girvin, age 80, of Bel Air, MD passed away on September 7, 2019 at her home. Born in Joppa, MD, where she lived for most of her life, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Helen (Burk) Krell and wife of the late James Edward Girvin Jr. She had worked as a dispatcher at Inway and enjoyed going to the casinos and playing slot machines. She loved being in the sun, swimming and being at the ocean, her favorite place was Top Sail Beach, NC. She played softball, bowling and liked to ride motorcycles in her younger years. She also enjoyed getting together with her friends and family playing cards or Farkle.

Mrs. Girvin is survived by her son, Steven Edward and his wife Cheryl Ann Girvin of Bel Air; sister, Shirley A. Cullison; grandchildren, Dustin Edward Girvin and Travis Edward Girvin; her niece Dianna Darney and nephews David DeVaughn and Charles DeVaughn.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Thursday, September 12, 2019, from 3-5 & 7-9 pm. Services will be held on Friday at the funeral home at 10:00 am. Interment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.

Those who desire may contribute to , PO Box 50, Memphis, TN, 38101.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 11, 2019
