On March 18, 2019, Dorothy Marie Purcell (nee Lowe), beloved wife of the late Robert "Bob" F. Purcell; devoted mother of Susan Lins and her husband Raymond, and Dianne Webb and her husband Douglas; cherished grandmother of Robert Smeltzer and his wife Lisa, Kevin Smeltzer, Robert Lins and his wife Rachel, Chris Johnson, Amy Kendall and her husband Jay, Angie Sullivan and her husband Derek; loving great-grandmother of Faith, Lilly, Luke, and Molly Smeltzer, Stacie, Adha, Jedidiah, and Ruth Lins, Kaitlyn Kendall, Stephanie Newcomb and her husband Chris, Chris Johnson, Abby, Paige and Colin Sullivan; dear great-great grandmother of Eleanor Newcomb.Relatives and friends gathered at the Schimunek Funeral Home, 610 W. MacPhail Road, Bel Air, on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 3-5 and 7-9 pm, where a funeral service will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11:30 AM. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dorothy's name to the Humane Society of Harford County, 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD 21047. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019
