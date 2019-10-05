|
|
On October 3, 2019, Dorothy Mae (nee Pearson) Wagner, beloved wife of the late James Lee Wagner, devoted mother of Lynda Kaye Pinnix (Vic Porter), Dennis Michael Wagner (Shirley) and Richard Lee Wagner (Marion); cherished grandmother of Mitchell Pinnix (Cathy), Kenneth Michael Wagner (Tonya), Wendy Wagner (Rob Dehn) and Karen Briones (Gaston); great grandmother of Pablo, Olivia, Gwen, Kiersten and Ashley; great great grandmother of Nathan.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc. 610 West MacPhail Road (at RTE 24) on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm. Graveside services will be held at the Woodlawn Memorial Cemetery in Lenoir, North Carolina. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, Maryland 21093.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 5, 2019