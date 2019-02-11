Home

Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, Inc. - Baltimore
5305 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21214
410-426-1517
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
On February 9, 2019, Dorothy E. Merson, loving companion of 44 years to the late Carl Hoppe; beloved mother of Kenneth W. Merson, Sr. and his wife Lindsey, James Gordon Haskell, the late Sandra Lee Merson (Sauer) and the late Gilbert Ellwood Merson, loving grandmother of Kenneth W. Merson, Jr., Sandra Nicole Merson, Bobbi JoAnna Merson, Steven Merson, Riley Nicole Johnson, Daniel Joseph Gardner, Kimberly Haskell, Ricky Haskell, and Anthony Haskell. Also survived by eight great-grandchildren.Friends may call at the family owned Leonard J. Ruck Inc. Funeral Home, 5305 Harford Road (at Echodale) on Tuesday 3 to 8 PM. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, 10 AM at the funeral home. Interment private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 11, 2019
