Dorothy Mildred "Dottie" Kessler

Dorothy Mildred "Dottie" Kessler Notice
On March 22, 2020, Dorothy "Dottie" Mildred Kessler, beloved wife of 64 years to Jay E. Kessler; loving mother of Sylvia Roe (Craig) and Christopher Kessler; caring grandmother of Brandon and Alyssa; daughter of the late Sylvester and Mary Gren; sister of the late Anthony Gren.

Years ago, Dottie worked at Giant Food as a bakery manager and had also worked at Random House. Following retirement, she and her husband moved to Sarasota, Florida.

Services and interment are private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Owings Mills, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 27, 2020
