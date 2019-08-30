|
On August 26, 2019, Dorothy Modelle Spicer (nee Michel) beloved wife of the late Richard Meredith Spicer, devoted mother of Nancy Spicer (Ed Phillips), Linda Herbert (Wayne), Judy Westra (Mike) and the late Virginia Golden (Jim), dear grandmother of Sam Herbert (Julee), Erin Herbert (Jay Disney), Krissy Golden Ventre (Tommy), Katie Golden Kundu (Shantonu), Ting Westra, Andrew Westra and the late Matthew Golden, loving great-grandmother of Lilyana and Penelope Herbert.
Friends may call the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc. 6500 York Road (at Overbrook) on Saturday from 10:30 AM to 12 Noon. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, 12 Noon at the funeral home. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 30, 2019