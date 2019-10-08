|
Dorothy Naiditch Caplan, of Columbia, MD, passed away on October 4, 2019, at the age of 97. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Leon P. Caplan, brother, Saul Naiditch, and parents, Anna and Israel Naiditch. Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Sue (Chuck) Aaron, Sandi (Toby) Sauls, and Bonnie (Tom) Winer, grandchildren, Amanda Aaron (Michael Wilson), Rebecca Amani-Dove, David Perch, Kate (Steve) Fisher, and Sara (Jon) Rund, and great-grandchildren, Rachel and Isaac Wilson, Nina and Julian Amani-Dove, Zoe and Ryan Fisher, Abigail and Eliza Rund.
Funeral services and interment will be held at Maryland Veterans Cemetery - Garrison Forest Road on Friday, October 11, at 1 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to of Maryland, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. In mourning at 10029 The Mending Wall, Columbia, MD 21044, immediately following interment.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 8, 2019