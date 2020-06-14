Dorothy Nesline HASSON
On June 6, 2020, Dorothy Eleanor Hasson (Nee Nesline), beloved wife of the late Edward Wallace Hasson, devoted mother of Thomas Charles Hasson (Christina), cherished grandmother of Scott Hasson (Courtney), Kelly Foster (Tennille), Dylan Hasson and Morgan Hasson, loving great-grandmother of Harper Hasson, Crosby Hasson and Teagan Foster.

Service and interment private. If desired, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements by the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 14, 2020.
