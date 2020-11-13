Dorothy O. Farley, age 92 years, of Whiteford, MD, passed away at 5:29 a.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, MD. She shared 52 years of marriage with her husband, Jerry Farley, who died in June 2000.
Born in Whiteford, MD on May 5, 1928, she was a daughter and the second child of the late Philip and Mildred (Harmon) Kennedy. A homemaker, she was a lifetime resident of Whiteford.
Mrs. Farley is survived by two children, Carolyn Dick and Glenn Farley. Also five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren. Two sisters, Margaret Grafton and Olivia Walkup. One brother, Oliver Kennedy.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two children: James Farley and June Farley.
A viewing will be on Friday, November 13 from 10 – 11 a.m. at the Harkins Funeral Home, 600 Main St., Delta, PA. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Pastor Doug McClean of Calvary Chapel, Delta will officiate.
Interment will be in Slate Ridge Cemetery, Delta.
For directions or to send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com
or call 800-550-5915