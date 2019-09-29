Home

Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
All Saints' Episcopal Church
203 E. Chatsworth Avenue
Reisterstown, MD
Dorothy Olsen Notice
On September 25, 2019 Dorothy S. Olsen (nee Schene) beloved wife of the late Eugene M. Olsen. Mother of Pamela O. Azevedo and Craig S. Olsen and the late E. Mitchell Olsen. Sister of Ruth Mammalis. Grandmother of Christopher M. Azevedo, G. Keith Azevedo, Kathrine A. Kastberg and Mitchell E. Azevedo. Great grandmother of Meredith R. Kastberg, Jack M. Kastberg and Madelyn M. Azevedo.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019, 11am, at All Saints' Episcopal Church, 203 E. Chatsworth Avenue, Reisterstown, MD 21136. Interment in All Saints' Cemetery. Arrangements by Eline Funeral Home, Reisterstown. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 29, 2019
