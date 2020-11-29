1/
Dorothy R. Neely
On November 19, 2020 Dorothy R. (nee Reider) Neely, beloved wife of the late William Leroy Neely; devoted mother of Kathy Rowan, Bonnie Harris and her partner George, Laura Slagenweit and her husband Andy, William "Billy" Neely and his wife Matska, Tracey Noonan and her husband Jerry and the late Peggy Malpass; loving grandmother of Erika Montaldo, Matthew Slagenweit, Jimmy Neely, Abigail Neely, Callum Neely, Demi Neely, Zachary Neely, Courtney Carter and the late Jessica Rowan; cherished great-grandmother of Bryson, Parker, Kya, Amanda, Mia, Natalia, Madelyn, Logan, Mason and Mackenzie; dear sister of William Reider and the late Charles Reider, Catherine Poe and Anna Ludwig; also survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral services and interment are private. If desired memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church www.st-peterslutheran.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 29, 2020.
