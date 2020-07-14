Dorothy Raborg

On July 11, 2020, Leedy lost her battle with Alzheimer's but never lost her faith. She is survived by her loving husband, Lou Raborg and her loving daughter, Darlene Hipp, son-in-law Jim Hipp, 2 sons, Donald, and Ted Cox. Leedy has many nieces and nephews along with 15 grandchildren. She is survived by her sister, Shirley Powers, predeceased by her sister, Thelma Garside and her brother Danny Yinger.
Family and friends will honor Leedy's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Parkville, 8800 Harford Road on Wednesday July 15, 2020 from 3-5 pm & 7-9 pm where a funeral service will be celebrated on Thursday at 11:00 am. Interment: Parkwood Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com