On June 29, 2019 Sister Dorothy Rachuba SSND, beloved member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame, dear daughter of the late Francis Rachuba and Bertha Waseleski; survived by her sister Jean Orozco and several nieces.
Friends may call at Villa Assumpta, 6401 North Charles Street on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 3:30 to 5 PM and 6:30 to 8 PM. A Christian Wake Service will be held on Tuesday evening at 7:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 10 AM at the Chapel of Villa Assumpta. Interment to follow at Villa Maria Cemetery, Glen Arm. Contributions in memory of Sister Dorothy may be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame, 6401 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland, 21212.
Published in Baltimore Sun from June 30 to July 1, 2019