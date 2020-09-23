Dorothy Rau

On Monday, September 21, 2020 Dorothy (nee Thomas) Rau age 88 of Perry Hall. Beloved wife of the late Winfield Lee Rau; devoted mother of Diane R. (nee Akehurst) D'Avella and her husband Joseph; loving grandmother of Amy M. D'Avella and Daniel R. D'Avella and his wife Emily; loving great grandmother of Owen Thomas D'Avella.
The family will receive friends at the family owned Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Road, Timonium, MD 21093 on Saturday, September 26 from 10 AM until 11 AM with a Funeral Service beginning at 11 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please remember Dorothy with memorial contributions to Gilchrist Hospice, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com
.