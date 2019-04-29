|
On April 27, 2019, Dorothy "Dot" (Collins) Richard, of Ellicott City, beloved wife of the late Thomas Richard, cherished mother of Thomas Richard, Jr. and his wife Patricia and James Richard and his wife Marcia, loving grandmother of Connor Richard, Trent Richard and the late Marc Richard, dear sister of Ruby Collins and Ray Collins, and caring niece of Joanne Pilcher.Friends may call at Slack Funeral Home, P.A., 3871 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043, on Tuesday April 30, 2019 from 6-9 pm. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday May 1, 2019 at 11 am. Interment at Good Shepherd Cemetery. Please see www.slackfuneralhome.com for online condolences and directions.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 29, 2019