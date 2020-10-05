Dorothy Rodbell

Dorothy Lapides Rodbell, 84, of Columbia, Maryland, died October 3, 2020.



Mrs. Rodbell was born August 5, 1936, in Baltimore Maryland, to Abraham and Lillian Lapides, nee Bernstein.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Leonard Rodbell, and her brother Morton Lapides. She is survived by her children, Michael Peters-Rodbell, his wife, Kathryn Peters-Rodbell, Laurence Rodbell, his wife Shannon Rodbell, Ally Rodbell, and his grandchildren Daniel Rodbell, his wife Elaine Rodbell, Virginia Peters-Rodbell, Justin Rodbell, Andrew Rodbell, Lauren Rodbell, and Matthew Helbig, and her caregiver, Mamina Kaul.



She attended Forest Park High School in Baltimore, Maryland, Cornell, The University of Maryland, and the University of Maryland School of Social Work.



She was actively involved in social work and counseling, forming a private Employee Assistance Program, teaching at the University of Maryland School of Social Work, and was an active participant in Columbia's Family Life Center. She was on the board of Vantage House and enjoyed traveling with Stan.



Please send donations to HIAS in lieu of flowers.



