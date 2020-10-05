1/1
Dorothy Rodbell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Lapides Rodbell, 84, of Columbia, Maryland, died October 3, 2020.

Mrs. Rodbell was born August 5, 1936, in Baltimore Maryland, to Abraham and Lillian Lapides, nee Bernstein.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Leonard Rodbell, and her brother Morton Lapides. She is survived by her children, Michael Peters-Rodbell, his wife, Kathryn Peters-Rodbell, Laurence Rodbell, his wife Shannon Rodbell, Ally Rodbell, and his grandchildren Daniel Rodbell, his wife Elaine Rodbell, Virginia Peters-Rodbell, Justin Rodbell, Andrew Rodbell, Lauren Rodbell, and Matthew Helbig, and her caregiver, Mamina Kaul.

She attended Forest Park High School in Baltimore, Maryland, Cornell, The University of Maryland, and the University of Maryland School of Social Work.

She was actively involved in social work and counseling, forming a private Employee Assistance Program, teaching at the University of Maryland School of Social Work, and was an active participant in Columbia's Family Life Center. She was on the board of Vantage House and enjoyed traveling with Stan.

Please send donations to HIAS in lieu of flowers.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved