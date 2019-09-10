|
On September 7, 2019, Dorothy Joanne Roubal; beloved wife of Edward Roubal, Jr.; devoted mother of Kathleen Roubal and Edward Roubal, III; loving grandmother of Kaysie Solomon, Edward Roubal, IV, Connor Disharoon and Corey Roubal.
Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Friday from 6-9 p.m. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday 11:00 a.m. at St. Stephen Church (Bradshaw). Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dorothy's name to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis TN 38105. On-line condolences may be left @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 10, 2019