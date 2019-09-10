Home

Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Stephen Church (Bradshaw)
On September 7, 2019, Dorothy Joanne Roubal; beloved wife of Edward Roubal, Jr.; devoted mother of Kathleen Roubal and Edward Roubal, III; loving grandmother of Kaysie Solomon, Edward Roubal, IV, Connor Disharoon and Corey Roubal.

Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Friday from 6-9 p.m. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday 11:00 a.m. at St. Stephen Church (Bradshaw). Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dorothy's name to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis TN 38105.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 10, 2019
