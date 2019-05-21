Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Cole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy S. Cole

Notice Condolences Flowers

Dorothy S. Cole Notice
On May 18, 2019; Dorothy S. Cole; beloved wife of the late George B. Cole; devoted mother of Susan C. Radebaugh (Edward); dear sister of Patricia A. Critzer (Gary), Paul H. Smith (Patti) and the late Richard L. Smith; loving grandmother of Justin, Brent and Bryana. Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26) on Friday 2-4 & 6-8 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 1PM. Interment Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
Download Now