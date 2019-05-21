|
|
On May 18, 2019; Dorothy S. Cole; beloved wife of the late George B. Cole; devoted mother of Susan C. Radebaugh (Edward); dear sister of Patricia A. Critzer (Gary), Paul H. Smith (Patti) and the late Richard L. Smith; loving grandmother of Justin, Brent and Bryana. Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26) on Friday 2-4 & 6-8 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 1PM. Interment Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 21, 2019