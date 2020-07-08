Dorothy Stefan

Dorothy Marie Stefan went to be with the Lord at the age of 90 on June 30, 2020. Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband William. She is survived by her children, Henry Stefan and wife Monica, Patricia Budzynski and husband Joseph, and Paula Trick and husband Thomas; grandchildren, Elizabeth and Michael Stefan, Eva Budzynski and husband David Boyce, Stanley Budzynski, Adam Budzynski and fiancé Brittany Miller and Theresa, Heather and Stacy Trick; and great-grandchildren Nora and Quinn Boyce. Dorothy was a life member to the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 139. She enjoyed reading, puzzles and watching the Ravens with family and friends. Arrangements are being made for services to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made in her honor to Catholic Charities or Senator Bob Hooper House. Online tributes may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
.