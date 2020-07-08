1/1
Dorothy Stefan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Marie Stefan went to be with the Lord at the age of 90 on June 30, 2020. Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband William. She is survived by her children, Henry Stefan and wife Monica, Patricia Budzynski and husband Joseph, and Paula Trick and husband Thomas; grandchildren, Elizabeth and Michael Stefan, Eva Budzynski and husband David Boyce, Stanley Budzynski, Adam Budzynski and fiancé Brittany Miller and Theresa, Heather and Stacy Trick; and great-grandchildren Nora and Quinn Boyce. Dorothy was a life member to the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 139. She enjoyed reading, puzzles and watching the Ravens with family and friends. Arrangements are being made for services to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made in her honor to Catholic Charities or Senator Bob Hooper House. Online tributes may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved