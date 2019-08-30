|
Dorothy Ann Sullivan, 82, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family.
Born in York, PA on May 10, 1937, Dorothy was the daughter of the late David and Margaret Grace. She was an avid gardener, woodworker and reader and enjoyed bluegrass and country music. She attended Antioch Baptist Church for many years.
Surviving to cherish her memory are her son, Johnny Sullivan (Linda) of Milton, DE, daughters Brenda Sullivan Burkentine of Havre de Grace and Terry Sullivan of Jarrettsville; daughter in law Debbie McManus Sullivan of Havre de Grace; 6 grandchildren, Eric Bittick, Thomas Smith, David Burkentine, Josh Sullivan, Heather Rolek and Brandon Sullivan; 13 great grandchildren; 2 brothers, Lawrence and Harold Grace; and 2 sisters, Marian Welch and Pat Wolford.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 40 years, Albert (Slim) Sullivan, a son, Gary Sullivan; 4 brothers, Donald, William, Kenneth, and David Grace, and a sister Ruth Wood.
Services honoring her life were held at Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home, P.A., 333 S. Parke Street, Aberdeen, MD 21001 on Thursday, August 29, 2019 with burial at Harford Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the Harford County Humane Society. To send condolences visit www.taringcargo.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 30, 2019