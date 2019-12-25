Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home Pa
333 S Parke Street
Aberdeen, MD 21001
410-272-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Suttle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Suttle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Suttle Notice
Dorothy S. Suttle of Aberdeen died Friday, December 20 at Citizens Care Center. She was 98.

Born in Coatesville, PA she was the daughter of the late Peter J. and Cora E. (Doane) Short and wife of the late Hugh C. Suttle who died in 1967.

She is survived by her children, Susan Rollins and husband Steve of Aberdeen and Stephen Suttle and his wife Sue of Perryhall; grandchildren, Courtney Goldbeck, Peter Rollins and Benjamin and Matthew Suttle and her two great grandchildren, Sadie and John "Jack" Goldbeck. In addition to her parents and husband she was predeceased by her five siblings.

Services will take place at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. Contributions in her memory may be made to www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -