Dorothy S. Suttle of Aberdeen died Friday, December 20 at Citizens Care Center. She was 98.
Born in Coatesville, PA she was the daughter of the late Peter J. and Cora E. (Doane) Short and wife of the late Hugh C. Suttle who died in 1967.
She is survived by her children, Susan Rollins and husband Steve of Aberdeen and Stephen Suttle and his wife Sue of Perryhall; grandchildren, Courtney Goldbeck, Peter Rollins and Benjamin and Matthew Suttle and her two great grandchildren, Sadie and John "Jack" Goldbeck. In addition to her parents and husband she was predeceased by her five siblings.
Services will take place at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. Contributions in her memory may be made to www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 25, 2019